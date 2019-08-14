  • Kansas City firm pursuing new 251-unit apartment redevelopment at the Waterfront

    Updated:

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A new apartment redevelopment project is in the works for a riverfront site at the Waterfront, marking the latest redevelopment strategy in an increasingly active period for the region's second largest shopping center.

    M&J Wilkow Ltd. and its joint venture owner of the Waterfront, BIG Shopping Centers USA, is working with Kansas City-based EPC Real Estate Group to redevelop restaurant parcels along the riverfront trail into a new 251-unit multifamily complex.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories