HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A new apartment redevelopment project is in the works for a riverfront site at the Waterfront, marking the latest redevelopment strategy in an increasingly active period for the region's second largest shopping center.
M&J Wilkow Ltd. and its joint venture owner of the Waterfront, BIG Shopping Centers USA, is working with Kansas City-based EPC Real Estate Group to redevelop restaurant parcels along the riverfront trail into a new 251-unit multifamily complex.
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
