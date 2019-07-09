Keep an eye on the weather if you're heading to the Gulf Coast

PITTSBURGH - If you’re planning a beach vacation along the Gulf Coast later this week or weekend, you need to keep an eye on the weather.
An area of low pressure near the Florida Panhandle has a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the days ahead.
The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 90 percent chance that a tropical cyclone could form in the next 48 hours. There’s an 90 percent chance it will become a tropical cyclone in the next five days.
Weather models give us an idea of where the soon-to-be tropical cyclone will go once it develops. Right now, the data shows it developing in the Gulf and heading toward the Louisiana coast. Timing for a *potential* landfall would be Saturday. However, it is still too early to know for sure the timing and the landfall location, so you’ll want to keep checking back.
Something that is certain is the copious amounts of rain that are forecast for parts of the Gulf Coast. It will be soggy along the coasts of the Florida Panhandle, Alabama and Louisiana in the days ahead. Rainfall forecasts of about a half a foot are possible across southern and central Louisiana through Sunday.
