WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - UPDATE, June 12: Heinz ketchup is back! A Kennywood spokesperson tells Channel 11 the condiment will be returning to its parks, which include Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone.
“Kennywood hasn’t been in business for 120 years by accident. Pittsburghers have a real emotional connection to this park. Most cities, they can change ketchup and no one cares. But Pittsburgher’s are traditional and passionate and we heard from our customers and listened. We want to provide our fans and guests with their preferred ketchup product. We want to respect their traditions and the memories they create here," a statement from the park said. “In hindsight, maybe we should have handled things differently.”
Heinz ketchup is expected to be back at Kennywood this weekend.
ORIGINAL STORY, May 28: First it was the cheese on its Potato Patch fries. Now Kennywood Park is coming under fire for the ketchup it's using.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, petitioners want the ketchup changed back to Heinz after the amusement park recently entered into a deal with Hunt's.
Hundreds of people have signed the petition.
“We hope our guests would be able to enjoy the great rides and family fun at Kennywood no matter what type of ketchup is offered,” Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise told our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
