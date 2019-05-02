PITTSBURGH - One of the first signs of summer in Pittsburgh is Kennywood opening for the season, and 2019 has some big things planned for those visiting the park.
This will be the first full season for Thomas the Tank Engine and Thomas Town at Kennywood.
Thomas fans, start your engines! Enter your little ones today for a chance to be the lucky winner of a Thomas Town Party Experience Package. Interested? Check out https://t.co/5f8I2H8DhS for the full rules and to enter! pic.twitter.com/eYqw57yG9A— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) March 26, 2019
The Log Jammer is no more, and in it’s place will be the new Steelers Country, including The Steel Curtain coaster, football drills, touchdown celebration competitions and more. However, fans will have to wait a few more months before things are finalized on that new coaster.
By the way, the Exterminator is 20 years old.
Click here to find out more information ahead of Kennywood’s opening.
