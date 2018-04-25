WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A sure sign that summer is around the corner, Kennywood kicks off their 120th season this weekend.
Kennywood will open exclusively to season passholders at 11 a.m. on April 28, and will fully open to the public May 5.
To recognize their 120th anniversary, Kennywood will offer a special admission price of $18.98 on May 6.
Daily operations begin May 24.
This year, park goers will see some new attractions including Sky Rocket’s virtual reality and Thomas Town at Kennywood which will open later this summer.
