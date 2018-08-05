  • Kennywood ride stops when something is detected on track

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood officials said the Phantom's Revenge amusement ride stopped for three minutes Saturday because something was detected on the track.

    Channel 11 saw several posts online about another ride malfunction at Kennywood and decided to investigate.

    In a photo sent to Channel 11, an operator in a red shirt can be seen walking up the steps to get to the ride cars.

    According to a spokesperson, safety protocols were followed and the ride resumed after no problems were found.

