Kennywood's Holiday Lights opening day after Thanksgiving

    PITTSBURGH - The lights are being hung, the tree is being decorated and soon Kennywood will open its doors for the annual Holiday Lights.

    The eighth season of Kennywood’s Holiday Lights begins on Black Friday Nov. 23 and continues every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 23 from 5 p.m. Holiday Lights will also be open nightly from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30.

    More than 2 million light bulbs will shine throughout the park. New this year, people will get to ride Thomas the Train through the winter wonderland. 

    Guests will also have an opportunity to bring a toy to donate to Toys for Tots or make a donation to the Jewish Federal of Greater Pittsburgh’s ‘Our Victims of Terror’ Fund which benefits victims of the Tree of Life synagogue attack.

    “Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones impacted by last month’s awful tragedy,” says Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas. “Kennywood has been a gathering place for people of all faiths, communities and backgrounds for 120 years. The holidays are a special time to bring our community together to celebrate our traditions and to give back to as many as we can.” 

    Tickets for Holiday Lights can be purchased online with prices starting at $16.99. Children three years of age and younger are free. Parking is also free.

    A full list of activities is available HERE.

     
     

