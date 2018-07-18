Kennywood set to reveal what's being built in former Log Jammer space

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood will be announcing what is being built in the former Log Jammer site on Thursday.
The Log Jammer's last day of operation was Sept.17 and parkgoers have eagerly been waiting to see what will replace it.
RELATED: Photos show Kennywood's Log Jammer being dismantled
The park has been teasing Kennywood fans about something big that is coming in 2019. The park has been releasing new clues over the last month as part of its Project 412.
The first 12 people who predict the connections correctly will get a chance to be among the first riders of the new attraction next year. The park said 25,000 contest entries have bee submitted.
The reveal is scheduled for noon Thursday.
