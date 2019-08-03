Kennywood's Steel Curtain roller coaster will be closed the rest of the weekend for maintenance, according to the park's Facebook page.
The park said it will post an update on its website and Facebook page whenever it has more information to share.
The roller coaster has been closed several times since opening, frustrating riders. It shut down early on the first day it was open to the public and also two days after that.
