Kennywood to reveal possible replacement for Log Jammer

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood’s latest new attraction, Thomas Town, is nearing completion and Wednesday the park is set to make another announcement.

    The amusement park used Instagram to tease fans about a possible replacement for the Log Jammer, which was removed after last season.

     

    The post looked like a scratch off lottery ticket and revealed the follow numbers (in this order): 197, 3, 24, 220, 120, 75, 9, 50. 

    Many fans tried to guess what the numbers meant - including the speed of the new ride, how high it goes, the number of cars, etc.

    Kennywood said fans would find out 4th of July morning what was next for the park. We can't wait!

