    Updated:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Kentucky Derby takes place this weekend at Churchill Downs in Louisville, but if you aren't attending in person you can watch live on WPXI Channel 11 Saturday afternoon.

    Coverage of the event starts at 2:30 p.m. and doesn't wrap up until after 7:15 p.m.

    To add another element to this year's race, legendary trainer Bob Baffert is looking to repeat for the Triple Crown. Last year, Baffert's horse Justify won all three major races, starting with the Kentucky Derby and followed by the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. 

    This year, Baffert is the trainer for Improbably, Game Winner and Roadster. 

    We'll update the betting odds below daily, and be sure to check back here for the finishing order Saturday night.

    Which horses are running in the 2018 Kentucky Derby and what are the odds? 

    Here are the horses expected to run on Saturday and the latest odds from SportsLine (as of 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday).

    Kentucky Derby horses and odds

    Game Winner 9-2

    Improbable 5-1

    Roadster 5-1

    Maximum Security 8-1

    Tacitus 8-1

    Code of Honor 12-1

    Win Win Win 12-1

    By My Standards 15-1

    Vekoma 15-1

    War of Will 15-1

    Tax 20-1

    Bodexpress 30-1

    Country House 30-1

    Cutting Humor 30-1

    Haikai 30-1

    Long Range Toddy 30-1

    Plus Que Parfait 30-1

    Spinoff 30-1

    Gray Magician 50-1

    Master Fencer 50-1

    What’s the purse for this year’s derby? 

    The purse is $3 million. The winner gets $1.86 million, second place gets $600,000; third place gets $300,000, fourth place gets $150,000 and fifth place gets $90,000.

     

