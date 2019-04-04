NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Uniontown man accused of trying to get a 14-year-old girl to sneak out of her house and come over is now facing attempted child luring charges.
State police charged 53-year-old Kevin Oros with attempted child luring and three other misdemeanors.
He denies the allegations, but the victim’s mom tells Channel 11 her daughter has part of the conversation recorded on her cell phone.
“She’s very aware of her surroundings and she knows what to do in every situation but she’s very traumatized," the girl's mother said.
Trooper Robert Broadwater said Oros had been harassing the girl since the beginning of the school year.
“We can establish a pattern from the start of the school year that he seemed to be grooming her to lure her," Broadwater said.
