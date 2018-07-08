0 KeyBank Pavilion responds to Jimmy Buffett fans stuck in long lines

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - UPDATE 5:15 p.m.

KeyBank Pavilion has responded to what happened at the concert Saturday night.

"During last night's show some fans experienced longer than normal wait times. We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this may have caused and will continue working hard to prevent situations like this from happening again in the future. Any fans who experienced delays are encouraged to reach out to Ticketmaster Fan Support."

PREVIOUS STORY:

There was anger and frustration outside of KeyBank Pavilion as some fans waited for hours to get through security at the Jimmy Buffett concert.

Viewers stuck in line contacted Channel 11 when the show started and there were thousands of people still waiting to get into the gates.

Long lines, no movement at West gate. Concert started and NO movement. pic.twitter.com/c35yZ5j2CU — Tracey Sheetz (@TeeSheetz) July 8, 2018

One person described the situation as "complete gridlock."

Another viewer said the lines weren't even moving for almost two hours. Viewers reported that the line hasn't moved for almost two hours and fights are starting to break out at the gates to KeyBank Pavilion. Twitter/TeeSheetz

The concert was scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

One woman told Channel 11 she paid $350 for a ticket and was only able to get in to hear three songs.

"They were fortunate that there wasn't a riot here tonight, and I actually seen somebody here that works as a vendor and she had no idea what happened," said Georgiann Miller, who brought an RV full of people to the concert.

Miller told Channel 11 she was told that TicketMaster was being contacted and payments would be refunded through them, not the venue.

Channel 11 contacted KeyBank Pavilion and did not hear back.

