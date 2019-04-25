  • Keystone Oaks SD closed because of potentially threatening social media comments

    MT. LEBANON, Pa. - The Keystone Oaks School District is closed Thursday because of potentially threatening comments made on social media.

    According to the district’s website, authorities were notified Wednesday afternoon of a threat made in a comment on Instagram. On Wednesday night, additional comments were posted that were more specific.

    The Mt. Lebanon Police Department began investigating the threat to find the origin.

    Police and district officials were unable to determine whether the comments are credible threats, so the decision was made to close schools Thursday.

