PITTSBURGH - An Uber driver who was accused of kidnapping two women and attempting to kidnap a third in May received great news on Thursday.
Breaking: Kidnapping charges against Uber driver dismissed. Other lesser charges held for court. Defense attorney says he's confident he'll be able to prove driver's innocence at trial. #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) September 19, 2019
The kidnapping charges against Richard Lomotey have been dismissed, and his attorney said other lesser charges are being held for court.
That attorney told Channel 11 he is confident that he will be able to prove Lomotey's innocence at trial.
Early in the morning of May 11, two women claimed they were in an Uber driven by Lomotey when he took them the wrong direction and told them they could not get out of the car.
The women said they eventually escaped. Later in the week, in an exclusive interview with Channel 11's Rick Earle, Lomotey said this was all a mistake, and he was lost because the app froze.
Officials did not clarify why specifically the kidnapping charges were dismissed, but Lomotey is still facing lesser charges.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the third woman did not use the Uber app. She said she spotted a car with a decal, got in and gave the driver $10. She later identified the driver as Lomotey.
