UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Lawrence County say a shopping trip cost a local mother her kids.
Officers tell only channel 11 the mom and her boyfriend left her young kids, seven and nine years old, inside a locked car and the Union Township parking lot.
A shopper noticed the kids In the vehicle for more than 30 minutes. She called police. When officers arrived they tell us they not only found the kids but other potentially dangerous items inside the car.
