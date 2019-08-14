  • Kids run lemonade stand, raise $2300 for family whose home was damaged in fire

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Kids in a Moon Township neighborhood have teamed up to raise money for a Moon Township family after a house fire.

    A woman's Jeep rolled backwards late Monday night and hit a gas line on the Scottsdale Road house, which caused a fire.

    A group of kids in the neighborhood started a lemonade stand to raise money for the people whose house was affected.

    They raised more than $2,300.

