Kids run lemonade stand, raise $2300 for family whose home was damaged in fire

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Kids in a Moon Township neighborhood have teamed up to raise money for a Moon Township family after a house fire.
A woman's Jeep rolled backwards late Monday night and hit a gas line on the Scottsdale Road house, which caused a fire.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A group of kids in the neighborhood started a lemonade stand to raise money for the people whose house was affected.
They raised more than $2,300.
PHOTOS: SUV rolls into house, strikes gas line and causes massive fire
TRENDING NOW:
- PA double homicide suspect spotted in Florida
- Man stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh was chased to Market Square, police say
- Fire chief: Smoke detectors lacking at Pa. child care where 5 died
- VIDEO: Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}