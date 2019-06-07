OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle Friday.
Butler County emergency officials said the incident happened on Chicora Road in Oakland Township.
Valley Lines bus driver Wendy Donley said it was the last day of school.
Officials said an SUV crossed the centerline and sideswiped the bus.
"I checked on the kids. I checked on the driver. She told me she fell asleep," Donley said.
The impact of the crash put the bus up on a hillside.
Joe Markilinksi, a firefighter and EMT, was driving on the road at the time of the crash.
"I had to stop and help," Markilinski said.
Crews at the scene told Channel 11 there were five kids on board the bus at the time of the crash along with the driver. Officials said any injuries suffered were considered minor.
Donley said that, the second she knew she was OK, she checked on the kids.
"They had some cuts and scrapes. I just love them," Donley said.
