PITTSBURGH - An elementary student was honored by AAA for jumping into action to save a kindergartner.
AAA officials told Channel 11 Arnez Logan was given the AAA School Safety Patrol Lifesaving Medal on Tuesday.
The agency said Logan pulled a kindergarten student out of the way when a car ran a stop sign near Duquesne Elementary.
"The car was flying down, he ran into the middle of the street, I hurried up, pulled him back before he got hit by the car," Logan said. "I thought I was not going to be able to do it, but I did."
Logan was one of only four students in the country getting the award this year.
