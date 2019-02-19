Kindergarten student brings loaded gun to local elementary school

PITTSBURGH - A kindergarten student brought a loaded gun to a local elementary school Monday, according to a district spokesperson.
It happened at Pittsburgh Faison in Homewood, which is a Pittsburgh Public School.
Parents were notified by the district's phone system, the spokesperson said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates and watch 11 at 11.
