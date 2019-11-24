CUMBERLAND, Md. - Police have charged a kindergarten teacher in Maryland with sexually abusing two female students.
The Cumberland Times-News reports that Cole Derek Green, 36, was arrested Friday and jailed without bond following a hearing before a district court commissioner.
Police said an adult witness saw Green touch two different kindergarten students in a sexual manner under their clothing.
Green was placed on administrative leave earlier this month.
