  • Police: kindergarten teacher charged with abuse

    Updated:

    CUMBERLAND, Md. - Police have charged a kindergarten teacher in Maryland with sexually abusing two female students.

    The Cumberland Times-News reports that Cole Derek Green, 36, was arrested Friday and jailed without bond following a hearing before a district court commissioner.

    Police said an adult witness saw Green touch two different kindergarten students in a sexual manner under their clothing.

    Green was placed on administrative leave earlier this month.

