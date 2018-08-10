Kittanning, Applewood officials accused in child sex crime

KITTANNING, Pa. - Two council members in Armstrong County are accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy.
State police said Mark Feeney, 55, and David Croyle, 60, are accused of having sex with the boy from April through September 2016.
Related Headlines
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
Fenney is an Applewood Borough Council member, and Croyle is a member of Kittanning Borough Council.
Both men were arrested without incident.
Feeney and Croyle have preliminary hearings scheduled for Aug. 22.
WPXI news reporter Melanie Marsalko is working to get reaction to the charges for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead after pizza delivery driver attacked, witnesses say
- Several games see players demonstrate during national anthem
- Report: NFL investigating whether Steelers used deflated football
- VIDEO: Warning about dangerous bug hiding out at parks
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}