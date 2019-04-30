PITTSBURGH - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and dragged a woman who was out searching for ghosts in an Armstrong County cemetery.
According to state police, the victim and her friends were out of their car on Little Germany Road in Kittanning Township around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when a woman pulled up behind their vehicle. She started yelling at the group to get off the road, police.
Channel 11's Marlisa Goldsmith returned to the community today and learned more about its long-standing ghost hunting tradition
After an exchange of words, the woman accelerated at “a high rate of speed” and smashed into the victim’s car and then the victim.
The victim was dragged before falling off of the suspect’s car.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-543-2011.
