PITTSBURGH - A kitten was rescued from a sewer drain on the Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway in East Liberty Thursday afternoon.
Port Authority police found the kitten in the drain, then called the fire department and animal control. Humane Animal Rescue was also there to help with the rescue.
"I got food from the shelter, and we sent a trap down," said Melissa Smith, director of marketing at HAR, who was present during the rescue. "We waited about 20 minutes. They were going to leave the trap and check on it, but she ended up going in to eat. She came up still eating the wet food in the trap, friendly and skinny."
The kitten was brought to Humane Animal Rescue's East End shelter.
