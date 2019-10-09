HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A litter of kittens and a mother cat were abandoned by a dumpster in a Greensburg-area shopping complex.
The people accused of leaving them behind were caught on camera.
The animals were found near M&M Leather in Hempfield Township off of Route 30.
See the surveillance video ONLY on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: 12-year-old made up story, did not get attacked at South Park homecoming bonfire
- Bedbug found in Laurel Highlands High School
- At least 1 person killed in crash on Route 51 in Rostraver
- VIDEO: Dangerous drug possibly connected to overdoses at Allegheny County rehab center
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}