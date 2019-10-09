  • Kittens, cat abandoned by dumpster at local shopping center

    Updated:

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A litter of kittens and a mother cat were abandoned by a dumpster in a Greensburg-area shopping complex.

    The people accused of leaving them behind were caught on camera.

    The animals were found near M&M Leather in Hempfield Township off of Route 30.

    See the surveillance video ONLY on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories