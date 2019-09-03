PITTSBURGH - Intense flames tore through one home and damaged two neighboring homes Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, leading to several people being rescued from the roof of one of the houses.
The fire was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Reifert Street, sending thick smoke billowing into the air.
MORE: Neighbors say this woman, a man and baby were rescued from the roof of one of the homes
At least one of the homes was vacant, Channel 11's Liz Kilmer reported.
One firefighter and one police officer suffered minor injuries, officials said.
firefighters on the scene of an active house fire on Refeirt St.
