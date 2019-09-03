  • Baby, woman and man rescued from roof when flames spread to 3 homes

    PITTSBURGH - Intense flames tore through one home and damaged two neighboring homes Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, leading to several people being rescued from the roof of one of the houses.

    The fire was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Reifert Street, sending thick smoke billowing into the air.

    At least one of the homes was vacant, Channel 11's Liz Kilmer reported.

    One firefighter and one police officer suffered minor injuries, officials said.

