  • 2 people taken to hospital following apparent home invasion

    PITTSBURGH - Two people were taken to a hospital following an apparent home invasion in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.

    Police told Channel 11 the alleged home invader was shot multiple times.

    Someone in the house at the time of the incident was also taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

