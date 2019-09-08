PITTSBURGH - A 16-year-old boy was shot in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to police.
Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Amanda Street around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they said they found the teen who was shot in the chest. He was conscious and talking.
The teen was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Police are still investigating.
