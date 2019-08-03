  • Police investigating early morning shooting in Knoxville

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.

    Officials said the gunfire occurred on Arabella Street around 4 a.m.

    Police said when they arrived to the 200 block of Arabella, they found evidence of gunfire on the porch of a home and on the street. Officers said the house was open but no one was inside.

    A short time later, police said a man was dropped off a local hospital in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

