PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.
Officials said the gunfire occurred on Arabella Street around 4 a.m.
Police said when they arrived to the 200 block of Arabella, they found evidence of gunfire on the porch of a home and on the street. Officers said the house was open but no one was inside.
A short time later, police said a man was dropped off a local hospital in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the chest.
