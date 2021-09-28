🦅 Kodiak the eagle still missing after escaping from Pittsburgh’s National Aviary

PITTSBURGH — The eagle that escaped from the National Aviary on Saturday is still missing.

The bird, a two-feet tall Steller’s sea eagle named Kodiak, is believed to have gotten out of his habitat through weakened chain netting, Aviary officials said Sunday morning.

Kodiak was last seen flying over the North Side. He’s still believed to be in that area of the city.

Officials from the Aviary posted Monday morning they are actively responding to sightings.

Update 1130am: Our efforts to get Kody home safely continue today. We still believe he is nearby. If members of the... Posted by National Aviary on Monday, September 27, 2021

“I was leaving to get coffee this morning and I was driving up Pennsylvania Avenue and saw a giant bird on the side of the road, so I pulled over and stopped. Cops showed up. The Aviary showed up. The lady from the Aviary tried to get it, and it flew right at me and it was a giant animal,” witness Christa Parke said.

Kodiak has been at the Aviary for about 17 years.

Animal control and officials with the Aviary are working to safely capture Kodiak.

Anyone who sees Kodiak is asked to not approach him and call the Aviary at 412-323-7235.

The Aviary was closed Sunday so its team “could continue to focus on getting him home.”