PITTSBURGH - The Department of Justice has announced that it will not file any criminal charges against the Pittsburgh police officers involved in a brawl last fall.
The fight between undercover officers and members of the Pagans motorcycle club happened Oct. 12 at Kopy’s bar on the South Side.
Download the WPXI News App for the latest details on this investigation
Target 11 had previously reported that there would not be any charges against the officers, and on Wednesday the DOJ formally made the announcement.
So far three members of the motorcycle club have filed lawsuits against the city and the officers involved.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates and watch 11 News at 5 for the latest details.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- 2nd member of Pagans motorcycle club files lawsuit against city after brawl
- 1 officer involved in Kopy's Bar brawl reassigned, city says
- City money used to pay for officers' drinks before brawl at South Side bar
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh officer involved in bar brawl has history of excessive force complaints
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}