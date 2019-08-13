ANAHEIM, Calif. - Fire everyone.
Hey, it's not like that'll waver based on any one outcome.
At the same time ... man alive, the Pirates did win a baseball game. And Mitch Keller did finally break through with his first solid big-league start. And Kevin Newman, Jacob Stallings, Bryan Reynolds and Josh Bell did go deep.
And yeah, to repeat for all those who went to bed before the post-midnight finish back home, the Pirates really, really did win a baseball game, and to boot, they won it big, 10-2 over the Angels on this Monday night at Angel Stadium.
