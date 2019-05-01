  • Kraft Heinz expands condiment offerings with Pioneer Woman line

    By: By Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PAWHUSKA, Ok - Kraft Heinz is launching a new brand of dressings, dips, and sauces under the Pioneer Woman brand, according to a release from the company.

    The line of products is part of a collaboration with Ree Drummond, who hosts a Food Network show called "The Pioneer Woman" and wrote a cookbook of the same name. Products include dips, ranch dressing, and homestyle barbecue sauces and pasta sauces. All of these products except the pasta sauce were launched in April; the latter will be launched this month.

