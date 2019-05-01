PAWHUSKA, Ok - Kraft Heinz is launching a new brand of dressings, dips, and sauces under the Pioneer Woman brand, according to a release from the company.
The line of products is part of a collaboration with Ree Drummond, who hosts a Food Network show called "The Pioneer Woman" and wrote a cookbook of the same name. Products include dips, ranch dressing, and homestyle barbecue sauces and pasta sauces. All of these products except the pasta sauce were launched in April; the latter will be launched this month.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Health Dept. warning about potential measles exposures in Pittsburgh
- Police: Pa. man took 4-year-old, bound her, stuffed her in trunk
- Italy just named this local pizza the best in the country
- VIDEO: Woman arrested after chase, crash into 2 police vehicles
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}