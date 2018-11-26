Landslide affects sewer line causing horrible odor in local homes

MARIANNA, Pa. - Multiple residents in Marianna have reached out Channel 11 with concerns over a landslide and crumbling road that has shut down one of the main roads in their town.
The landslide affected the sewer line as well and residents say the smell in their homes is horrible.
Channel 11 is speaking with local officials on what the plans are to fix the road that both residents and council members fear will continue to crumble, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
