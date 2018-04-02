Landslide causes water line break

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A landslide in Allegheny County has caused a water line break.
According to the county's Facebook page, this happened on Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh.
We have a crew on the way and will have live reports, starting at 5 p.m. on Channel 11 News.
Nearby residents had to be evacuated and a water buffalo has been requested.
Water may be affected for a couple of days, according to the post.
