Landslide causes water line break

    PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A landslide in Allegheny County has caused a water line break.

    According to the county's Facebook page, this happened on Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh.

    Nearby residents had to be evacuated and a water buffalo has been requested.

    Water may be affected for a couple of days, according to the post.

