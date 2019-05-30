  • Landslide closes part of Freeport Road in East Deer Township

    CREIGHTON, Pa. - A landslide has shut down a part of Freeport Road in East Deer Township.

    Several massive trees fell onto the road near the New Kensington Bridge. 

    The trees took out a Verizon line, but there was no power involved, according to the East Deer Fire Department. 

    One lane of the road is currently closed while crews work to remove the trees.

