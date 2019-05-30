Landslide closes part of Freeport Road in East Deer Township

CREIGHTON, Pa. - A landslide has shut down a part of Freeport Road in East Deer Township.
Several massive trees fell onto the road near the New Kensington Bridge.
The trees took out a Verizon line, but there was no power involved, according to the East Deer Fire Department.
One lane of the road is currently closed while crews work to remove the trees.
