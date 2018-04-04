Northbound Route 65 is closed just north of the I-79 interchange due to a landslide.
Water and debris are still coming off of the hillside, along with a few trees, officials said.
Related Headlines
RELATED: Westbound lanes of Route 30 closed due to road settling
Officials said the northbound I-79 ramp to northbound Route 65 is also closed to traffic.
The road will not reopen until officials are certain the roadway is safe.
There is no timetable for the road reopening.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 dead after shooting, police incident in Ohio Township
- Man hit, killed by truck on McKnight Road in Ross Township
- Who was Nasim Najafi Aghdam, YouTube shooting suspect?
- VIDEO: Bride Who Died Weeks Before Wedding Lives On Through Organ Donation
PennDOT has sent out the following detour routes for drivers to follow:
Northbound Route 65 Detour Route
- Traffic heading northbound on Route 65 will take the southbound I-79 ramp toward Washington
- From southbound I-79, take the Neville Island (Exit 65) off-ramp
- Turn left onto Grand Avenue
- Turn right onto northbound Route 51
- Turn right onto the Sewickley Bridge
- Take the Sewickley Bridge/River Street to Route 65
- End detour
Northbound I-79 to Northbound Route 65 Detour Route
- From northbound I-79, take the Route 51 Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) off-ramp
- Turn left onto northbound Route 51
- Turn right onto the Sewickley Bridge
- Take the Sewickley Bridge/River Street to Route 65
- End detour
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}