  • Landslide closes part of Route 65

    Updated:

    Northbound Route 65 is closed just north of the I-79 interchange due to a landslide.

    Water and debris are still coming off of the hillside, along with a few trees, officials said.

    Related Headlines

    RELATED: Westbound lanes of Route 30 closed due to road settling

    Officials said the northbound I-79 ramp to northbound Route 65 is also closed to traffic.

    The road will not reopen until officials are certain the roadway is safe.

    There is no timetable for the road reopening.

    TRENDING NOW:

    PennDOT has sent out the following detour routes for drivers to follow: 

    Northbound Route 65 Detour Route

    • Traffic heading northbound on Route 65 will take the southbound I-79 ramp toward Washington
    • From southbound I-79, take the Neville Island (Exit 65) off-ramp
    • Turn left onto Grand Avenue
    • Turn right onto northbound Route 51
    • Turn right onto the Sewickley Bridge
    • Take the Sewickley Bridge/River Street to Route 65
    • End detour

    Northbound I-79 to Northbound Route 65 Detour Route

    • From northbound I-79, take the Route 51 Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) off-ramp  
    • Turn left onto northbound Route 51
    • Turn right onto the Sewickley Bridge
    • Take the Sewickley Bridge/River Street to Route 65
    • End detour

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Landslide closes part of Route 65

  • Headline Goes Here

    Albanians clash with police over nation's first toll road

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 Penn Hills homes condemned after landslide crashes down

  • Headline Goes Here

    Landslides continue to plague Western Pennsylvania

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigating why driver ended up in wrong lanes before fatal I-79 crash