ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landslide has part of a road in Ross Township shut down.
A man who lives above Reis Run Road told Channel 11 it happened within a matter of hours.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The slide has caused the road to be closed where it intersects with Rochester Road.
The road was closed for several months in 2018 after a landslide in the same area.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is at the slide talking to a man whose home is being threatened as the ground gives way. Hear from him on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Repairs coming months after landslide in Ross Township
Here's the area where the slide happened:
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman shoots man, another hurt during fight on their way to party, police say
- Inbound lanes of the Boulevard of the Allies will close this weekend
- 3 suspicious fires under investigation
- VIDEO: Classmates hold memorial for boy who died in tragic crash on the Pa. Turnpike
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}