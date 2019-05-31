  • Landslide closes Ross Township road for second time in a year

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landslide has part of a road in Ross Township shut down.

    A man who lives above Reis Run Road told Channel 11 it happened within a matter of hours.

    The slide has caused the road to be closed where it intersects with Rochester Road.

    The road was closed for several months in 2018 after a landslide in the same area.

    A man whose home is being threatened as the ground gives way.

    Here's the area where the slide happened: 

