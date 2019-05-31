  • Landslide closes Ross Twp. road for second time in a year

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landslide has part of a road in Ross Township shut down.

    A man who lives above Reis Run Road told Channel 11 it happened within a matter of hours.

    The slide has caused the road to be closed where it intersects with Rochester Road.

    The road was closed for several months in 2018 after a landslide in the same area.

