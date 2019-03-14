  • Landslide closes Route 837 in Union Township

    Updated:

    UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landslide has closed Route 837 in both directions in Union Township, officials said.

    The landslide happened Wednesday afternoon, forcing Route 837’s closure in the area of Coal Bluff Road, according to emergency dispatchers.

    Further information was not immediately available.

