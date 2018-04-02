PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A landslide in Allegheny County has damaged a water line, forcing some people to evacuate.
This happened on Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh.
Related Headlines
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., we're talking to residents and officials about this.
Nearby residents had to be evacuated and a water buffalo has been requested.
Water may be affected for a couple of days.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents charged with running brothel out of home with 3 kids inside
- Landslide causes water line break
- Police: Man runs in front of oncoming train, jumps into river to avoid arrest
- RAW: Several people injured in crash on Jacks Run Road in Ross Township
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}