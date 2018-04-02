  • Landslide damages water line, causes evacuations

    PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A landslide in Allegheny County has damaged a water line, forcing some people to evacuate.

    This happened on Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh.

    Nearby residents had to be evacuated and a water buffalo has been requested.

    Water may be affected for a couple of days.

