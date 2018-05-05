Landslide debris closes portion of Route 22

BLOOMFIELD, Pa. - State Route 22 is closed in one direction because of a landslide.
The portion of the road in Bloomfield may stay closed through the weekend.
We have a crew on the scene working to learn what it will take to clean it up, tonight on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
The closure is also affecting local businesses.
State Route 22 at the Sheetz entrance is closed to eastbound traffic due to landslide debris. It may remain closed through the weekend. Entry is available for westbound traffic only. Adjust your route accordingly. Stay with @WPXI for the latest info. pic.twitter.com/ZewPqit7Yi— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) May 5, 2018
