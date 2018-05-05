  • Landslide debris closes portion of Route 22

    BLOOMFIELD, Pa. - State Route 22 is closed in one direction because of a landslide.

    The portion of the road in Bloomfield may stay closed through the weekend.

    The closure is also affecting local businesses.

