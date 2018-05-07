Landslide repair will close major roadway for months

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The latest landslide repair is happening in Kennedy Township, and a major road closure is coming with it.
For the next four months, McKees Rocks Road in Kennedy Township will be blocked off to all traffic because of the repair work.
Tonight on 11 at 11, the other locations in our region that are also working to repair damage from landslides.
Road closures begin tomorrow in Kennedy Township and a few other locations around our region to repair landslides. We’ll tell you what to expect tonight on Channel 11 News. pic.twitter.com/JU8k7X22U8— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) May 7, 2018
One resident told Channel 11, he has watched the road deteriorate for the last several years — and is hopeful this will be the final solution.
