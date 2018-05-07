  • Landslide repair will close major roadway for months

    KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The latest landslide repair is happening in Kennedy Township, and a major road closure is coming with it. 

    For the next four months, McKees Rocks Road in Kennedy Township will be blocked off to all traffic because of the repair work. 

    One resident told Channel 11, he has watched the road deteriorate for the last several years — and is hopeful this will be the final solution. 

