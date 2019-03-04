LANDSLIDE ROAD CLOSURE: Forward Township road closed for second time in a month due to landslide

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - For the second time in a mont, Bunola River Road in Forward Township is closed.
Police posted on Facebook about a landslide between Pangburn and Raccoon Run.
According to the post, PennDOT has been notified, but there was no timeline yet for when the roadway will reopen.
Previously, the road had been closed for a similar situation, but it reopened over the weekend.
This is a breaking story.
