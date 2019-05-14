O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landslide sent trees and debris onto three homes Tuesday morning in O'Hara Township.
The landslide happened behind homes along Kittanning Pike. At least one of the homes has a tree resting against its roof.
None of the homes affected have been evacuated, but crews are assessing the landslide and damage to see whether that is necessary.
No one was injured.
BREAKING: A landslide in O’Hara Township has trees and debris on three homes. I just spoke with officials and will be live soon @WPXI pic.twitter.com/NqB27EjSwj— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) May 14, 2019
