    O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landslide sent trees and debris onto three homes Tuesday morning in O'Hara Township.

    The landslide happened behind homes along Kittanning Pike. At least one of the homes has a tree resting against its roof.

    None of the homes affected have been evacuated, but crews are assessing the landslide and damage to see whether that is necessary.

    No one was injured.

