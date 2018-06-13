  • Landslide shuts down Allegheny River Blvd.

    PITTSBURGH - A landslide has shut down Allegheny River Boulevard in Pittsburgh.

    According to the county's Twitter account, the road is closed between Washington Boulevard and Nadine Road.

    It's unclear how long the closure will last.

