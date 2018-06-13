PITTSBURGH - A landslide has shut down Allegheny River Boulevard in Pittsburgh.
According to the county's Twitter account, the road is closed between Washington Boulevard and Nadine Road.
Pittsburgh: Allegheny River Boulevard is closed between Washington Boulevard and Nadine Road due to a landslide and cleanup. It is unknown how long the closure will last.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 12, 2018
It's unclear how long the closure will last.
HAPPENING NOW: Allegheny River Blvd CLOSED from Washington Blvd. to Nadine Road due to a landslide. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/VO7qSnPFET— Gigi (@wpxigigi) June 13, 2018
