SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landslide sent trees and mud onto a road in Springdale Township Friday morning.
Freeport Road is closed between Riddle Run Road and the C.L. Schmitt Bridge.
The landslide was reported about 6:30 a.m.
David's Diner, which is located along the stretch of road that is shut down, was forced to close for the day.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is talking with business owners impacted by the road closure -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
It is unclear when Freeport Road will reopen.
The following detours are posted:
SOUTH OF THE SLIDE
- Take Riddle Run Road to Murray Hill Road (Route 1014)
- Turn left onto Murray Hill Road
- Murray Hill Road becomes Hite Road
- Turn right onto Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Route 1049)
- Merge onto northbound Route 28
- Take the Russellton/Creighton (Exit 13) off-ramp
- Turn right onto Crawford Run Road
- Follow Crawford Run Road back to Freeport Road
- End Detour
NORTH OF THE SLIDE
- From Freeport Road, turn right onto Bailies Run Road
- Turn right onto the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh
- Take the Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) off-ramp
- Turn left onto Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard
- Turn left onto Hite Road
- Hite Road becomes Murray Hill Road
- Turn right onto Riddle Run Road
- Follow Riddle Run Road back to Freeport Road
- End detour
