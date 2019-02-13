0 Landslide temporarily closes road, creates flooding concerns

PENN HILLS, Pa. - UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

All power has been restored and the road is back open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A landslide that has forced the closure of a Penn Hills road toppled trees and is creating flooding concerns, officials said.

The landslide was reported about 8 a.m. Wednesday on Verona Road.

Officials said the landslide is pushing trees against power lines, and mud is filling a creek, making flooding a possibility.

LOOK! This is the landslide on Verona Rd. Flooding is a concern too because mud is being pushed into a creek. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/RzDH3wx7qF — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) February 13, 2019

“All the runoff and everything -- the rain melting, snow -- goes into the creek and comes out through this area here, so we have a flood up there. It’ll come out to the roadway and start flooding this intersection here,” Penn Hills Fire Marshal Chuck Miller said.

Miller is hoping crews can dredge the creek Wednesday and prevent flooding from happening.

The slide also caused power outages in the area. Duquesne Light officials said crews were able to restore service to about 1,200 customers by routing power around the landslide.

Verona Road is closed between Sandy Creek and Lincoln roads, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.

Officials said the closure will likely last through the day.

NOW: Verona CLOSED from Lincoln Road to Sandy Creek Road for landslide and wires down In Penn Hills. @WPXI @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/kNLBdwe355 — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) February 13, 2019

