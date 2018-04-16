0 Landslides causing roads to close across the area

Up to 3 inches of rain are possible, mainly Sunday night through Monday, raising concerns over possible flooding and landslides.

Several roads have already been closed as rain starts to move through the area.

LATEST WEATHER UPDATES: Landslides, flooding a concern as rain moves through

City of Pittsburgh

The city of Pittsburgh is closing two streets ahead of heavy rain Sunday.

Forward Avenue and Commercial Street in Squirrel Hill and Swisshelm Park will be affected.

According to a news release, the street will be closed through at least Monday.

Forward/Commercial reopened Friday in the inbound direction toward Squirrel Hill after city crews established a buffer between a slide area and travel lane.

That area has been closed several times in recent weeks because of landslides caused by rain.

The buffer shifts traffic away from the hillside, but does not prevent material from getting on the road should there be a large slide, according to a news release.

Glassport

Residents in Glassport have been alerted by officials of a potential landslide.

People living in homes between Oregon Street and Iowa Avenue have been told about the possibility of evacuations.

Allegheny County and state officials surveyed the hillside earlier this week and determined there has been shifting and that a slide is a real possibility.

A geotechnical team will be brought in next week to assess what can be done.

No evacuations have been mandated at this point, but officials are asking residents to seek shelter somewhere else just in case.

Homestead

Baldwin Road between Glass Run and Streets Run roads is currently down to one lane with stop signs on each side due to the road giving in.

Crews are continuing to monitor the situation.

Breaking News: Baldwin Road in New Homestead is currently starting to slip away. Crews arrived earlier this evening to set up cones & will continue to monitor it throughout the night.They plan to only have 1 lane open with stop signs on each side. Stay with @WPXI for more updates pic.twitter.com/PF7kEH6w62 — Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) April 16, 2018

Moon Township

PennDOT announced on Monday the closure of a road in Moon Township due to a landslide.

Broadhead Road between Flaughtery Run Road and Shafer Road is closed.

The closure is in effect for an unknown length of time, according to PennDOT.

Verona

Hunter Road in Verona appears to be one to down lane due to the road slipping.

As the rain returns we are keeping an eye out for any kind of landslides/roadways starting to slip. This is along Hunter Road in Verona, PA. Only one lane is open with a stop sign on both ends. Please be alert and stay with @WPXI as we try to get more info about this road. pic.twitter.com/GziBgIyV6r — Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) April 16, 2018

