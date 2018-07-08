Lane restrictions lifted early on Parkway North

PITTSBURGH - Lane restrictions on the Parkway North were lifted earlier than expected this weekend.
Traffic was backed up Saturday night after the interstate was down to just a single lane between Madison Avenue and Hazlett Street.
The closure was supposed to last until Monday morning.
All lanes were opened back up ahead of schedule earlier Sunday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fans at Jimmy Buffett concert report "gridlock" at gates, long lines
- 4 boys evacuated from Thai cave in mission to save soccer team, coach
- Mt. Lebanon police apologize for offensive word in crime alert
- RAW VIDEO: Viewer video shows intense flames in McKees Rocks fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}