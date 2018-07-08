  • Lane restrictions lifted early on Parkway North

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Lane restrictions on the Parkway North were lifted earlier than expected this weekend.

    Traffic was backed up Saturday night after the interstate was down to just a single lane between Madison Avenue and Hazlett Street.

    The closure was supposed to last until Monday morning.

    All lanes were opened back up ahead of schedule earlier Sunday.

